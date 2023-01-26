Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Investigating Two Attempted Robberies In Folkestone Are Looking For Witnesses.
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating two attempted robberies in Folkestone are looking for witnesses.

Detectives investigating two attempted robberies in Folkestone are looking for witnesses.

by uknip247

Detectives investigating two attempted robberies in Folkestone are looking for witnesses.

The first attempted robbery was reported to have occurred at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Cheriton High Street.

The victim was jogging down the street when a man approached him and demanded money. The victim refused and was able to leave without incident.

Five minutes later, in the same location, a man in his sixties was walking down the street and was approached in a similar manner. The victim again refused, and the suspect fled.

The suspect was over 6 feet tall and dressed in blue jeans, a green jacket, and a black balaclava or face covering.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has information that could help investigators should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289, quoting case number 46/13998/23.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are looking for information about two burglaries in which an offender...

Are you ready to Go Hard or Go Home? Prepare to witness...

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that transgender woman Isla Bryson, who was convicted...

Joelinton, a Newcastle United footballer, was fined nearly £30,000 – more than...

The Met, along with police forces from Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Thames Valley,...

Tonbridge officers discovered cocaine hidden in a magnetic box on a dealer’s...

Acton murder: A 23-year-old aspiring rapper has been identified and photographed after...

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are requesting your assistance in...

Trio in court after anti-social behaviour orgy

A robber who targeted an elderly man in broad daylight has been...

A man driving a white van is said to have slowed down...

Charges after bank card theft

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More