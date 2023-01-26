Detectives investigating two attempted robberies in Folkestone are looking for witnesses.

The first attempted robbery was reported to have occurred at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Cheriton High Street.

The victim was jogging down the street when a man approached him and demanded money. The victim refused and was able to leave without incident.

Five minutes later, in the same location, a man in his sixties was walking down the street and was approached in a similar manner. The victim again refused, and the suspect fled.

The suspect was over 6 feet tall and dressed in blue jeans, a green jacket, and a black balaclava or face covering.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has information that could help investigators should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289, quoting case number 46/13998/23.