Detectives looking for Nathan Cole are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being

Nathan, 32, of Notting Hill, was last heard from at 9.33 p.m. on Saturday, 21 January in Wandsworth, when he told them he was going to a gig in Camden.

Police discovered a last sighting of him at 10.46pm on Saturday, 21 January, after conducting extensive CCTV investigations.

Nathan was seen boarding a 158 bus in Black Horse Road, E17, bound for Chingford.

He was caught on camera buying four cans of lager in a local shop before boarding the bus.

Nathan stands 5ft 10ins tall, has a slim build, brown short hair, and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a light jacket, a red scarf, and black top, trousers, and shoes, as well as a dark rucksack.

Nathan has not contacted his family, has not gone to work, and there has been no activity on his phone or bank account.

Specialist search officers conducted unsuccessful searches in the area where he was last seen.

“This is completely out of character for Nathan, and both his family and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare,” said Detective Sergeant Julie Morrow of the Central West Missing Person Unit. Please contact police if you have any information or have seen Nathan.

Any piece of information could be critical and save hours of police work by directing officers to the location where Nathan was last seen.

Finally, if you are well, please contact your family, who are very concerned about you, or contact officers; you are not in any trouble, and we just want to know you are okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 23MIS002577.