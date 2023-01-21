Detectives looking into a serious assault in Canterbury have released images of two people they want to speak with.

At around 4.10pm on Monday, January 9, 2023, a man and a woman were walking in the Borough when they were approached by two males asking for a lighter.

The man and woman continued walking until they came to a halt in front of a fast food restaurant. They were approached again as they were leaving the premises, and an altercation ensued.

The man was assaulted, suffered serious facial injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The suspects were seen fleeing towards Canterbury city centre.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives have released images of two people they want to identify because they may have information that can help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people in the photos or has information that could help the investigation should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote case number 46/5222/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.