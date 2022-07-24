Officers on patrol were alerted at 12.0am on Saturday, July 23rd, to a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed in a pub on the High Street.

They summoned the London Ambulance Service and administered first aid to the man, who had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to an east London hospital and is still in critical but stable condition. His next of kin has been notified.

“We have been carrying out a number of urgent enquiries to track down the person responsible and we are now in a position to release an image of a man we need to identify,” said Detective Sergeant Joe Seals of Havering’s local policing team.

I’d like to urge anyone who recognises this man, or any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police, to contact us right away.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 36/23Jul.