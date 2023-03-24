Detectives make two more arrests in connection with Owen Dunn’s fatal stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In the early hours of today (24/03), Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from the Walcot area of Swindon in connection with the murder of Owen Dunn.

In addition, a woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In connection with the fatal stabbing, two other teenagers, ages 14 and 17, have previously been charged with murder.

Owen Dunn, 18, died from his injuries on December 4, 2022, after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, Swindon.

Officers are still looking for any information about this incident.

If you can assist, please call 101 and reference log 54220127571.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.