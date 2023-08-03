Detectives Release New Footage and Appeal for Information in Fiona Holm Disappearance Case

Detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance of 48-year-old Fiona Holm have released crucial new footage as they continue to appeal for information from the public. Fiona was last seen alive on the evening of Tuesday, 20 June in the Verdant Lane area of Catford, and her family and friends have been left in anguish, desperately seeking answers about her fate.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, leading the investigation, expressed her concerns about Fiona’s safety, stating, “Our inquiries have led us to believe that she had come to serious harm.” The detectives are actively working to piece together Fiona’s movements in the days leading up to her disappearance, hoping to establish a timeline and find any leads that might help solve the case.

Fiona was known for her friendly nature and was a familiar face in the Lewisham/Blackheath area. Detectives are urging anyone who knew her or saw her between mid to late June to come forward with any information they may have. Even the smallest detail could be crucial in unravelling the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

Authorities are particularly interested in individuals who might have been in the Verdant Lane area of Catford on 20th June, asking them to review their doorbell or dash-cam footage for any possible sightings of Fiona. In the released footage, Fiona is seen wearing a green top with dark-coloured leggings or trousers, possibly accompanied by Converse-style trainers. Detectives are keen to establish where she was headed that evening and her movements after leaving Verdant Lane.

The investigation has taken a significant step forward, with a 65-year-old man being charged with the 2022 murder of Naomi Hunte and the murder of Fiona Holm. The suspect was known to both women, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

However, despite the charges, Detective Chief Inspector Blackburn clarified that they are still actively searching for Fiona’s remains. The grieving family and friends of Fiona are in limbo, yearning for closure and answers about what happened to her.

Authorities urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and assist with the investigation. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the case unfolds, the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as part of the routine procedure following the death of someone under a missing person investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting reference 22MIS023317.