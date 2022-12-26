Detectives searching for the missing 13-year-old cousin of British Olympian Morgan Lake, are turning to the public for help

Lyla-Jane Lake was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening (21 December) in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke.

Officers have been conducting several searches for her since she was reported missing.

Morgan Lake, an Olympic high jumper, took to social media to ask for help in finding her.

Ms Lake, a student at Wellington College in Crowthorne, said on Twitter: “My 13-year-old cousin Lyla-Jane Lake has been missing for three nights now.”

Last seen in Basingstoke around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The cops are on the case, but if anyone has any information, please contact me.”

Police believe she is still in the Basingstoke area, but her family is very concerned for her well-being.

Lyla is described as a mixed-race woman who stands 5ft 6ins tall, has a medium build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and grey jogging bottoms, as well as a Sports Direct bag.

Officers ask that anyone who sees her call 999 immediately and quote the case number 44220512908.