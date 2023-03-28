Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives welcome the sentencing of a man to five years and three months in prison

Detectives welcome the sentencing of a man to five years and three months in prison

by uknip247
Detectives From Operation Castle, Which Is Our Ongoing Burglary Campaign, Are Welcoming The Sentencing Of A Man To Five Years And Three Months In Prison.

Geoffrey Black, 58, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 23 March where he was jailed for burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.

On 7 November last year, it was reported that a man had used stolen bank cards and spent £778 in a three hour period to buy alcohol and cigarettes from ten different shops.

On 27 November, it was further reported that a man had broken into a family home on Church Avenue, in Fazakerley, and stole three bikes with a total estimated worth of around £1,600.

Black was later arrested and charged with burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Steven Byrom from Operation Castle said: “To be a victim of burglary can have a profound effect on the lives of victims, from the shock and unease felt by having somebody invade your home, the inconvenience of losing property, through to the often severe long-term psychological impacts.

“We hope that this sentence not only helps his victims, but also gives Black time to reflect on the harm he has caused while serving his sentence.

“It’s also worth having a look at the different ways you can make your homes unattractive targets for would-be criminals. Advice is available on our website for locks, cameras and other measures to bring greater security and peace of mind.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Arson investigation launched after New Ash Green pub is torched

Mexican students and teachers acquire skills with training from the UK

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out at a West Kilburn property with reports...

A drugs gang who plagued the communities of Greater Manchester have been jailed this week following an extensive investigation

A light-fingered thief was arrested, charged and jailed all within 48 hours after a Police Dog tracked him for a mile and found him...

A serial Darlington offender who repeatedly breached his bail conditions is back behind bars

Two men have been sentenced for multiple offences, including assault, in Slough

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More