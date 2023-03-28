Detectives welcome the sentencing of a man to five years and three months in prison

Geoffrey Black, 58, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 23 March where he was jailed for burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.

On 7 November last year, it was reported that a man had used stolen bank cards and spent £778 in a three hour period to buy alcohol and cigarettes from ten different shops.

On 27 November, it was further reported that a man had broken into a family home on Church Avenue, in Fazakerley, and stole three bikes with a total estimated worth of around £1,600.

Black was later arrested and charged with burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Steven Byrom from Operation Castle said: “To be a victim of burglary can have a profound effect on the lives of victims, from the shock and unease felt by having somebody invade your home, the inconvenience of losing property, through to the often severe long-term psychological impacts.

“We hope that this sentence not only helps his victims, but also gives Black time to reflect on the harm he has caused while serving his sentence.

“It’s also worth having a look at the different ways you can make your homes unattractive targets for would-be criminals. Advice is available on our website for locks, cameras and other measures to bring greater security and peace of mind.”