Devastating Train Derailment in Nawabshah: 15 Dead, 50 Injured

 A devastating train derailment near the Sahara railway station in Nawabshah has left at least 15 people dead and about 50 others injured. The ill-fated Hazara Express was en route from Karachi to Abbottabad when the accident occurred, raising concerns about the safety of Pakistan’s railways.

The incident took place on Sunday, sparking immediate rescue efforts as teams rushed to the site to aid victims and secure the area. Khawaja Saad Rafique, the country’s railways minister, confirmed the death toll and stated that 45 passengers had been injured. Additional rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene to bolster the ongoing relief efforts.

While the cause of the accident remains uncertain, Rafique asserted that it is too early to rule out mechanical failure or the possibility of an act of terrorism. As investigations begin, authorities are closely scrutinising the train’s condition and the surrounding circumstances to determine the exact cause.

Images captured at the scene depict a chaotic scene, with overturned coaches and injured passengers struggling to exit the twisted wreckage. Brave individuals can be seen smashing windows to assist in the rescue operations.

Pakistan’s railway system has faced a series of unfortunate incidents and derailments in recent years, drawing attention to its outdated infrastructure and the pressing need for safety improvements. The June 2021 collision near Daharki claimed the lives of at least 65 people and injured around 150 others when an express derailed onto an opposing track, leading to a second passenger train crashing into the wreckage moments later.

Tragedies like the 2019 Tezgam express train fire, which claimed the lives of 75 passengers, and the devastating 2005 two-train collision at Ghotki, resulting in over 100 fatalities, have highlighted the urgency for comprehensive upgrades and safety measures.

