Devizes Man Charged with Public Order Offences After Propositioning Lone Women

A man from Devizes has been charged with multiple public order offences following a series of incidents involving the propositioning of lone women. Timothy Roberts, aged 33 and a resident of Leigh Woods Lane, has been charged with four counts of breaching section 4 of the Public Order Act.

The incidents occurred on April 27, April 28, May 3, and May 11, where Roberts allegedly approached lone females and made unwanted propositions. The victims reported feeling distressed and uncomfortable due to his actions.

Police swiftly responded to the incidents, and after conducting their investigations, Timothy Roberts was taken into custody. He has now been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning, May 15.

Officers from Wiltshire Police are urging anyone who may have experienced similar behaviour or has information relevant to the case to come forward and report it to the police by calling 101.

