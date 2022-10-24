Police were called just after 1:30am on Sunday 23 October following reports of a large altercation involving around 30 people in the Guildhall area of Exeter City Centre.

Following this incident, a man was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with facial injuries.

Police arrested a local man in connection to this matter, he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Local officers are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the incident. Please contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/097925/22.

You can also contact the police via our website here.