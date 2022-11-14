Devon and Cornwall Police has renewed a public appeal for information to find the killer of Exwick schoolgirl Kate Bushell who was murdered 25 years ago this week

Kate was killed on Saturday 15 November 1997 as she walked a neighbour’s dog near her home. Her body was found in a field off Exwick Lane in Exwick by her father. She had died from a savage knife wound to her throat.

On the 25th anniversary of her death, detectives remain convinced that someone holds the final clue to bring Kate’s killer to justice and are urging them to finally break their silence.

A substantial reward of £20,000 has also been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Rob Back, from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “It has now been 25 years since this truly terrible murder but we have never forgotten Kate. We are as committed as ever to bringing the person responsible to justice.

“We appreciate that 25 years is a long time but someone must know what happened that day. For whatever reason they have not come forward but it is not too late to do so now. My hope in making this renewed appeal is to ask once again for that vital piece of evidence we need to trace the killer and bring much-needed closure for Kate’s family.”

Speaking on behalf of the Bushell family, Kate’s older brother Tim said there wasn’t a day that his family didn’t remember Kate and “implored” anyone who hadn’t yet come forward to help “apprehend her killer and achieve justice for Kate.”

The death of the St Thomas High School pupil prompted one of the largest and longest running unsolved murder enquiries by Devon and Cornwall Police.

More than 160 detectives and staff were initially deployed to the case in 1997, with more than 5,000 house-to-house interviews conducted and over 5,000 DNA samples taken from individuals in the Exwick and Exeter area. Three suspects have been interviewed and released without charge.

An investigative review in 2017, alongside a 20th anniversary public appeal, generated 204 calls and messages into the incident room, identifying 10 new lines of enquiry.

The information still plays a part in the murder investigation today but detectives need that vital clue on which to build the case.

Key lines of enquiry

In 1997 police pieced together Kate’s final movements with witnesses reporting various sightings of a blue vehicle and two unidentified men. These lines of enquiry remain key to the investigation along with tracing the source of orange fibres found at the scene.

On the day of the murder Kate left her home in Burrator Drive around 4.30pm to walk the neighbour’s Jack Russell, Gemma.

She was last seen alive at 4.50pm by a layby near the Whitestone Cross end of Exwick Lane. Witnesses remember seeing her and Gemma but also spotting a small blue car parked in the nearby stables layby with a man stood by it.

He was described as white, aged between 30 and 40, of average build and height, clean shaven with dark collar length hair.

Several witnesses reported seeing a ‘running man’ in the Farm Hill/Cornflower Hill area of Exwick that evening. This man has never been traced.

DI Back said: “The sightings of these two men are just as important now as they were in 1997. Who are they and why have they never come forward? If you know who they are or if it was you and you were there for a genuine reason then please contact us.

“The man next to the blue vehicle is highly likely to have seen Kate in the lane but has never contacted us despite repeated appeals.”

At 5.30pm a small dog, believed to be Gemma, was seen running loose from a gateway in Exwick Lane at the base of the field where Kate’s body was subsequently found.

Kate’s body was discovered around 7.30pm following enquiries and searches of the area by police and her family.

The schoolgirl had died from a catastrophic injury to her neck caused by a blade at least six inches long.

Orange fibres

A critical piece of evidence was the presence of orange clothing fibres, more than 100 of which were found on Kate’s body and one on a nearby country stile.

Detectives have carried out substantial work on the fibres which are from a bright orange azoic-dyed cotton material predominately used in non-florescent workwear such as boiler suits, aprons and gloves.

DI Back added: “Does anyone remember someone with orange non-florescent clothing who was acting strangely around the time of the murder? If someone does have suspicions then please give us a name.”

Local connection

Detectives remain convinced that the offender has local connections due to the isolated location of the murder which was then mainly used as a cut through to Nadderwater and Whitestone, and frequented by local dog walkers.

“The murder location has huge significance because it is not common to anyone from outside of the area,” said DI Back. “We believe that the killer may have lived locally or had links to friends and family members there.

“Kate’s body was found in a field which leads to Kinnerton Way and she would have gone down a country path and across two stiles to get there.

“I remain convinced that either somebody knows or suspects who is responsible for Kate’s death. Maybe someone had suspicions about someone in their life back then and has been protecting them out of misplaced loyalty. It is now time for those allegiances to change.

“We must never forget that this was the murder of a child in the most horrific circumstances. Kate was a popular and very bright girl with aspirations to go to Oxford University. She loved playing basketball and was heavily involved with the church. She was also extremely musical; she played the saxophone, the clarinet and the piano.

“We may be 25 years on but we desperately want to solve this case to find Kate’s killer and to ease the suffering of her family who have felt this terrible pain for a quarter of a century.”

Kate’s brother Tim Bushell, who was almost 16 at the time of the murder, also called on anyone who was still withholding information to look to their conscience and speak out.

He said: “Twenty five years ago my 14-year-old sister Kate was taken from my family and me when she was murdered near our home whilst walking a friend’s dog. There isn’t a day that goes past where my family and I don’t think of her, what life would be like if she hadn’t been taken from us, what she would have achieved, and all the family milestones that we have been unable to include her in.

“Over the past 25 years thousands of enquiries have been undertaken by the police. They have information that needs clarification, but we are still waiting for the key breakthrough. I would implore anyone who has been unable to do so previously to share any information with the police so that with your help they can apprehend the person responsible and achieve justice for Kate.”

The public can report information through the Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their non-traceable online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org