Devon & Cornwall Police is continuing to ask for the public’s help to find a registered sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison

Detectives have re-issued an appeal to locate 51-year-old James Campbell – and are urging anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately.

Campbell was originally convicted of a number of violent and serious sexual offences and was released from prison in November 2022.

He later absconded from his approved premises in Plymouth and his licence has been revoked.

Detective Superintendent Sharon Donald, head of the Force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “James Campbell has a history of serious, violent sexual offending against women and we need to bring him into police custody as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 999 immediately quoting Devon & Cornwall Police log 743 of 15 February.

“If anyone has any information about Campbell’s whereabouts, has had contact with him since November, or has information which may assist our enquiries, please report this to us.”

Campbell is a white male, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with a bald head and some greying stubble. He has a noticeable squint in his right eye.

He has distinctive tribal tattoos on his arms and hands including words ‘Jimmy’ and ‘Mam’ on his right forearm, and birds on both hands.

Campbell talks with a slight Northern accent and has been known to use the alias Paul Withers or John Withers. He is known to frequent coastal areas.

On recent CCTV he is seen wearing jeans/dark trousers, a dark-coloured beanie hat and was carrying a black rucksack.

4 – 28 November 2022: Campbell was staying at an approved premises in Plymouth.

14 December 2022: He’s seen on CCTV in Bournemouth, Dorset.

28 January – 2 February 2023: Campbell was in the Milford Haven and Haverford West areas of Wales.

2 February: He travelled by coach from Wales to Birmingham bus station.

17 February: He is believed to have been in Middlesborough late afternoon.

Friday 7 April: Officers believe his last known location was in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Campbell has been predominantly travelling by bus and coach and paying for tickets in cash.

He has previously been known to use a bicycle and may be living a transient off grid lifestyle.

He has known links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, north Yorkshire, Scotland and the south coast of England.

Anyone who sees Campbell is asked to not approach him but immediately call police on 999, quoting D&C Police log 743 of 15 February.

Information can also be passed anonymously to CrimeStoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.