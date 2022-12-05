Monday, December 5, 2022
Did You Witness An Assault Outside The Picture House, Leighton Buzzard
On Saturday 26 November around 1.30 -1.45am a man was seriously assaulted outside The Picture House in Leighton Buzzard. The incident involved four men attacking the victim, who sustained injuries that needed hospital treatment.
PC Bethany Wyre said, “We are keen to find out who these men are. This terrifying incident has left the victim needing hospital treatment.
“Unfortunately, the victim is unable to give us any information about what they looked like. We are relying on any witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident or who these people could be.”
If you have any information that can help our investigation, please use our online reporting tool or call 101 quoting 40/68140/22

