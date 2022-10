Did you see a serious collision on Friday, 28 October at around 4.15pm on

Botley Road, Romsey, near the junction with Rosedale Avenue?

A black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a pedestrian in her 80s, who was left

with serious injuries as a result.

She has been taken to hospital.

Did you witness the collision?

Do you have dash cam or other footage showing what happened or the moments

beforehand?

Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220438948.