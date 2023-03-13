Monday, March 13, 2023
Diplomatic missions visit Palestinian families under imminent threat of forced eviction in East Jerusalem

Diplomatic missions met with Palestinian families under imminent threat of forced eviction from Silwan, Sheikh Jarrah and the Old City of Jerusalem today

Representatives from Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and United Kingdom call on Israeli authorities to reverse the decisions on the intended evictions.

This month, six Palestinian families in Silwan, Sheikh Jarrah and the Old City of Jerusalem are facing imminent forced eviction and/or decisive hearings on eviction cases initiated by Israeli settler groups, placing more than 80 individuals under imminent threat of forced displacement.

The abovementioned representatives reiterate their strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy, which is illegal under international law, and actions taken in this context, including evictions, and call on Israeli authorities to reverse the decisions on the intended evictions.

Domestic laws do not exempt Israel, as the occupying power, from meeting its obligations to administer the occupied territory in a manner that provides for and protects the local population.

The continuation of Israel’s illegal settlement policy fuels tensions. In the context of escalating violence in the West Bank, it is particularly worrying that Israeli authorities plan to continue demolitions in East Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

Israel’s illegal settlement policy undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for lasting peace in the region and seriously jeopardises the possibility of Jerusalem serving as the future capital of both states.

