A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old Galashiels girl who went missing on Sunday, February 5th.

Andrew George Miller, now Amy George, is scheduled to appear in Selkirk Sheriff Court today, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“I want to thank the public for their enormous effort and assistance during this incident,” said Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander.

“The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.

“We believe this incident to be contained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“High visibility patrols will be increased in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time.”