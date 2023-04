The spin-off series will premiere in August 2023. The series will also feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead as revolutionary leader Hera Syndulla and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren. The announcement was made at the Star Wars Celebration convention in London, and was followed by the release of an action-packed trailer. Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma will also appear in hologram form.