Dispersal Order Imposed in Chelmsford as Massive Car Meet Draws Concerns

Chelmsford authorities have implemented a dispersal order in response to alarming information regarding an upcoming car meet, where an estimated 400 vehicles are anticipated to gather. The event, scheduled to take place from 7:30 PM on Friday, May 12, has raised concerns among law enforcement officials following a recent incident in Thurrock that resulted in spectator injuries.

The dispersal order will be in effect from 5:00 PM on Friday until 6:00 AM on Sunday, May 14. This measure grants officers the authority to direct individuals suspected of engaging in anti-social behavior to vacate the area promptly.

Inspector Sam Girdlestone addressed the necessity of this action, stating, “We have taken this step to address the problem of vehicles being used in an anti-social manner and considering the adverse impact these events have on the residents in the vicinity.”

He further highlighted the recurring issues witnessed in recent similar events, including anti-social driving, excessive speeding, illegal racing, and noisy exhaust systems. The decision to impose the dispersal order was reinforced by a recent incident in Thurrock where a spectator suffered injuries during a comparable gathering.

Law enforcement agencies in Chelmsford are determined to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and ensure the safety and well-being of both participants and local residents. Inspector Girdlestone emphasized their commitment to tackling anti-social behavior associated with car meets.

The dispersal order provides officers with the necessary powers to take swift action against those who engage in disruptive conduct. It is hoped that the implementation of this measure will discourage individuals from participating in activities that pose risks to public safety and peace.

Residents of Chelmsford are encouraged to report any concerns or incidents related to the car meet to the local authorities. The collaboration between law enforcement and community members is crucial in maintaining a secure and harmonious environment for everyone involved.

As the dispersal order takes effect, law enforcement officers will be actively patrolling the area, prepared to respond to any violations or disturbances promptly. The Chelmsford police department remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of the community and will take appropriate measures to address any potential risks associated with the car meet.

Authorities urge attendees and residents alike to exercise caution, respect local regulations, and prioritize the well-being of themselves and others during the event. By working together, the community can help create an atmosphere of safety and tranquility throughout the gathering.