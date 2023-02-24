Dispersal order issued in Swale to combat nuisance vehicles

A dispersal order will be in effect in Swale over the weekend to deal with nuisance vehicles.

It will run from 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, and will cover Sheppey Way, Old Ferry Road, Swale Way, and Barge Way.

The order is being implemented in response to an increase in reports of nuisance vehicles and dangerous driving on weekends in the district. It enables officers to detain anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and remove them from the area.

‘Residents have expressed concerns about the dangers posed to other road users and the impact on the community’s quality of life,’ said Sergeant Ryan Chase of the Swale Community Safety Unit. The order empowers our officers to move on anyone causing a nuisance and, if necessary, arrest those who return to the area after it has been dispersed. Those who continue to engage in this behaviour risk having their vehicles seized.’