Dispersal Powers Used to Disband Large Biker Gathering in Birmingham

The West Midlands Police used dispersal powers to disperse a large gathering of bikers in Birmingham this afternoon after receiving more than 60 calls from concerned members of the public. The gathering, which consisted of over 100 individuals, including 20 to 30 bikers, was causing disruptions and danger on Moat Lane, Sheldon.

Authorities responded to reports of the gathering where some of the group members were engaging in dangerous behaviour, including riding recklessly, performing wheelies, and speeding on the roads. The situation raised considerable concerns among residents and motorists passing through the area.

Specialist resources were mobilized, and the police moved in at around 5pm to bring the event to a safe conclusion using dispersal powers. These powers granted them the ability to order individuals to leave the area or face arrest.

The gathering at the spot was reportedly a tribute to Liam Jones, a 22-year-old who tragically lost his life after being struck by a car near the junction of Moat Lane and Vera Road on Tuesday at approximately 11.55 pm. The incident has left the community mourning the loss of a young life, and police have been working closely with Liam’s family to provide support during this difficult time.

Ch Insp James Spencer of Birmingham Police acknowledged the desire of people to gather and pay their respects but stressed that illegal and dangerous road usage would not be tolerated. He emphasized that the reckless behaviour of some attendees put both those gathered at the scene and other road users at risk.

The incident has resulted in four arrests on suspicion of Liam Jones‘ murder, and those individuals have now been released on bail pending further investigations.

Police authorities are reviewing drone footage and other images of the incidents reported during the gathering and will take necessary action against those who engaged in dangerous activities.

While acknowledging the importance of paying respects, the police will continue to work with the local community to ensure the safety of all residents in Sheldon. The dispersal powers will remain in place, and authorities will not hesitate to use them if there is a further risk to public safety.

The investigation into the tragic incident involving Liam Jones remains ongoing, and the police appeal to anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the inquiry.