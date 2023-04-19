Distressed Dog Report Leads To The Seizure Of Drugs And Weapons - Uknip

Police received a call from a member of public last Thursday, concerned about the welfare of a dog at a property in Starbeck.

Our officers attended and on arrival, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis. A search took place and officers uncovered a large kukri-style knife and a telescopic baton.

A large bag of what is suspected to be a Class B drug, scales and several mobile phones were also found.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession with an intent to supply a Class B drug.

He was interviewed and has since been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

