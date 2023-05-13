Disturbance at Johnstone High School Leaves Teachers and Pupil Injured

A disturbance at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire resulted in three teachers and a 14-year-old pupil sustaining injuries. The incident prompted a response from the police, who swiftly arrived at the scene and subsequently transported the woman to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities have clarified that no weapons were involved in the incident. As investigations continue, a 16-year-old girl has been traced in connection with the disturbance. Currently, the police are not actively seeking any other individuals in relation to the incident.

The incident reportedly involved a former pupil of the school. In response, Johnstone High School is operating as normal, with senior staff members providing support to those affected by the disturbance. The school administration is committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for its students and staff.

Details surrounding the nature and cause of the disturbance remain undisclosed as investigations are ongoing. The police are working diligently to gather all pertinent information and conduct thorough inquiries to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The well-being of the injured teachers and the pupil is of paramount importance, and the school and relevant authorities are providing appropriate care and support to ensure their recovery.

Johnstone High School will continue to collaborate with the police throughout the investigation, cooperating fully to assist in resolving the matter swiftly and effectively. The safety and welfare of the students and staff members remain a top priority, and the school will take all necessary steps to maintain a secure learning environment.

The community surrounding Johnstone High School is urged to remain calm and patient as investigations progress. The school administration and authorities are committed to providing updates and support to all those affected by the incident.