Do England have a chance of winning the 2022 World cup?

“The Three Lions” booked their qualification into the tournament undefeated in 10 games. With such statistics, England remains one of the favourites to win the Cup in 2022 after manger Gareth Southgate brought the team to the finals of the Euro Tournament two years ago, losing only on penalties.

The English National team is ranked 5th in the world and has one of the youngest squads going into the tournament. Indeed, England has a chance of winning the Qatar 2022 world cup tournament if they put their act together.

The Belief in the Squad

While the mental side of this English team has many pending questions, the truth is that England has the squad to compete against any team in the tournament. If they win, it is another thing. Online bookies in the world are already saying that they have good odds of winning the tournament.

Having reached the semi-finals in Russia in 2022, they should aim higher. If you want to invest in World Cup Betting and make some money in England, registering with a reliable online bookie is ideal. The three lions have one of the best teams available, and if they don’t win it now, when will they?

Depth of the Squad

A vital reason England’s chances of winning the World Cup are high is their squad depth. Aside probably from the Captain, Harry Kane, this English squad has replacements in all departments. You can see this with the rotation done by Coach Gareth Southgate against San Marino and Albania. When faced with weaker teams in World Cup in Qatar 2022, even without using their top stars, they will do fine.

With Arsenal, Ramsdale in goal, Eric Dier, Fikayo Tomori, Ben White, Calvert Lewin, and Mason Mount, you can see the depth on the bench. With Jesse Lingard, Kieran Trippler, and Jordan Sancho on the bench, the coach has no excuses.

Qualify on all fronts

In reality, there are no visible weak spots in this English team. Online betting sites are putting this squad among the top three in the world. This hasn’t been the case for many years, so they don’t have any excuse not to go further in the tournament.

Most of England’s national team players even those on the bench are starting their clubs. The Three Lions can easily adapt to different football systems based on the opposition. When playing against a formidable team such as Germany, Brazil, and France, they could deploy a 4-4- 2, 3–5-2 to counter them.

Moreover, for those involved in world Cup betting, this is the best time to make money on the English squad. Many promising players are going to use this as a great stepping stone. The presence of Jordan Henderson, Kyle Walker, and other senior players will also be a big plus to this team.

Are there any Lingering Doubts?

While this England team has strong potential to win the World Cup, many still have doubts about the team. This is because they are questioning the capacity of Gareth Southgate to maximize the potential of these players.

While England came close the last summer to win the euros, it wasn’t pretty in the eyes. With their amazing talents and their disposal, this is the best time to bet on the world Cup top contenders. While many pundits are calling for the replacement of the coach, the FA seems to believe in this capacity to lead the three lions to victory. With just under a year before his tenure ends, Qatar 2022 will be his last chance to prove doubters wrong.

Is Southgate’s approach working or does it need flexibility?

Gareth Southgate’s current coaching templates seem to be having a positive impact on the team’s performance. This is visible with them having their first final in about 50 years. Therefore, the idea that England’s pragmatic approach is hindering them has been put to bed. However, there is a logic to it that shows even without free and flowing gameplay, you could do well in the tournament.

The three lions have benefited immensely by not trying to change their games against better teams. They have regularly stuck to their own game why using the strength and pace of their wingers to cause havoc. However, what style the English team will use in Qatar isn’t clear to most people.

For Gareth Southgate, he is in a fix: Should he stick with what took them to the final last test or he should be more flexible and change to a more fluid style that can make the players play to their potential? The decision is his!

England has a good chance of winning the World Cup this summer if all hands are all deck. Except with the injury loss to James Reece, they have a large squad to compete favourably. Also, Gareth Southgate has something to prove, and his critics will be on his neck throughout the tournament.