Clare’s Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, is named after Clare Wood, who was murdered in 2009 by her ex-boyfriend who had a history of violence against women.

The scheme allows you to ask us about the information we hold on a person in relation to domestic abuse offences and convictions.

If our checks show that the individual has a record of violent behaviour or something that would put you at significant risk of harm, we will share this with you.

To make an application you will need to attend a police station in person or contact 101 where a police officer or member of police staff will take the details of your enquiry. They will also establish a safe way to contact you.

