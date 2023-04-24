Police want to identify and speak with them as part of an investigation into a robbery attempt in Newport.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday 23 March, a man in his 50s left the Wheatsheaf Pub on Pyle Street and walked up towards St James Street when he encountered two men standing near the junction of the road.

Do You Know The Two People Featured In The Images

One of the individuals demanded the victim’s phone before he was followed and punched in the face. This occurred between Santander and Pittis estate agents on St James Street.

The victim refused to hand over his phone, and was threatened with violence before being punched again. The attacker was called away by the second man before both ran off towards the High Street.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident, or who can help us identify the two people pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230115059. You can also submit information to Hampshire Police online here: https://orlo.uk/dO6aU

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/2QZWb