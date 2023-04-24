Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Do you know the two people featured in the images

Do you know the two people featured in the images

by uknip247

Police want to identify and speak with them as part of an investigation into a robbery attempt in Newport.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday 23 March, a man in his 50s left the Wheatsheaf Pub on Pyle Street and walked up towards St James Street when he encountered two men standing near the junction of the road.

Do You Know The Two People Featured In The Images
Do You Know The Two People Featured In The Images

One of the individuals demanded the victim’s phone before he was followed and punched in the face. This occurred between Santander and Pittis estate agents on St James Street.

The victim refused to hand over his phone, and was threatened with violence before being punched again. The attacker was called away by the second man before both ran off towards the High Street.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident, or who can help us identify the two people pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230115059. You can also submit information to Hampshire Police online here: https://orlo.uk/dO6aU

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/2QZWb

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A prolific burglar was caught after a stop and search uncovered car keys he’d taken during a series of burglaries

A former police officer has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain under house arrest for another 30 days

A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for multiple high value thefts in the Lymington area in January and February earlier this year

A woman who stabbed an elderly woman at a house in Knutsford has been jailed

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man his 70’s was assaulted by two teenage boys

Two men have been jailed for drug offences after an incident in Aylesbury

A 42-year-old man has been jailed after he tried to pull a young woman into the path of an oncoming tube train at King’s...

A man who threatened another man with a knife whilst in a car has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison

A man who took a Sheffield father’s car and used it to run over and kill him has been jailed for life

A 21-year-old man who was found carrying a firearm, drugs and significant amounts of cash has been jailed for nearly nine years

Police are appealing for the publics help to locate a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.