Do you know this man?

Police want to identify and speak to him in connection with a racially aggravated public order incident that occurred on a bus in Gosport.

It was reported that on the evening of 14 February this year, two men had become rowdy on the bus and were repeatedly pressing the stop button, before they were challenged by the driver.

The men then shouted racist abuse at the driver before police were called at 9.33pm.

Officers attended but the individuals had left the bus.

Enquiries are ongoing, and we ask anyone who knows the man pictured to call 101, quoting 44230063084. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org