Monday, April 10, 2023

Do you know this person? Perhaps you recognise the clothing he is wearing

Police would like to speak to identify and speak to him as part of an attempted burglary investigation in Gosport.

In the early hours of the morning on 2 April, attempts were made to open the front doors of addresses along Repton Close.

No entry was gained.

If you know the person pictured, please call 101 quoting 44230130877. You can also submit information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/mQCqV

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/ChyJZ

