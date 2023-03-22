Do you know who this man is?

Detectives believe he may have information about a woman who was raped in Liverpool City Centre early Saturday morning, March 18. A woman in her twenties was allegedly raped by a man in Temple Lane, an alleyway off Victoria Street near the OMG Liverpool bar and club, at around 05.30 GMT. As investigations continue, specialist detectives, including CCTV, witnesses, and forensics, are assisting the victim.

“If you know this man, please come forward now, as he may have vital information to assist us,” Detective Sergeant Joe Rea said.

We also believe that there were other people nearby who may have witnessed some of the incident or be able to provide details. We must speak with these people as soon as possible.” A serious offence like this is extremely upsetting, and specialist officers will continue to assist the victim. We also understand the broader community’s concern, and I want to reassure people that we are assessing all possible evidence as a matter of high priority.” So, if you have any information, no matter how minor, please let us know so that we can assess it right away.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police at @MerPolCC, the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111, quoting reference 23000229360. Anyone with information about a sexual offence is asked to call 101, where they will be contacted by specially trained officers, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.