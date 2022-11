Please quote reference 40/61577/22.

Do you recognise Ron Domi?He is wanted by police in connection to a rape we are investigating in theLea Manor woods in Luton between 11.30am and 2.30pm on Sunday 23 October.Witnesses may have seen the attacker and his victim in the woods at thistime.If you recognise the man in this image, were in Lea Manor woods during theday on Sunday 23 October, or have any other information which can help ourenquiries to locate him, please report it right away.You can report it via https://orlo.uk/PzKEy