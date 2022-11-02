Do you recognise Ron Domi?
He is wanted by police in connection to a rape we are investigating in the
Lea Manor woods in Luton between 11.30am and 2.30pm on Sunday 23 October.
Witnesses may have seen the attacker and his victim in the woods at this
time.
If you recognise the man in this image, were in Lea Manor woods during the
day on Sunday 23 October, or have any other information which can help our
enquiries to locate him, please report it right away.
You can report it via https://orlo.uk/PzKEy
Please quote reference 40/61577/22.
You can also report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers through
https://orlo.uk/o8V5U
He is wanted by police in connection to a rape we are investigating in the
Lea Manor woods in Luton between 11.30am and 2.30pm on Sunday 23 October.
Witnesses may have seen the attacker and his victim in the woods at this
time.
If you recognise the man in this image, were in Lea Manor woods during the
day on Sunday 23 October, or have any other information which can help our
enquiries to locate him, please report it right away.
You can report it via https://orlo.uk/PzKEy
Please quote reference 40/61577/22.
You can also report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers through
https://orlo.uk/o8V5U