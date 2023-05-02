Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Do you recognise the person in this image?

by uknip247
Do You Recognise The Person In This Image?

Police in Sussex would like to speak to him following a report of aggressive behaviour in McDonald’s in Worthing town centre on April 12.

Threats were also made towards staff members working at the time.

Investigating officers believe the person pictured has information that could help with their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

They’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1367 of 12/04.

