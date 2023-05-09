Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Do you recognise these men?

British Transport Police officers investigating a robbery at Bourneville railway station have released CCTV images in connection.

The incident occurred at around 6.50pm on Sunday 26 February when the victim was walking down the stairs onto platform one.

Two men approached him and demanded he hand over his phone, backpack and wallet before boarding a train and leaving the station.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300022315.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

