Do You Recognise These Men? 
Do you recognise these men? 

by uknip247

Officers would like to speak to them after a man was punched and smashed over the head with a bottle. 

The incident happened inside a bar in Broad Street, Nottingham city centre, during the early hours of Saturday 11 February 2023. 

The victim, who is aged in his 40s, went to hospital treatment after suffering head and shoulder injuries.

Inquiries into the assault are ongoing and officers have now issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. 

Police Constable Octavia Watson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault and we are determined to track down those responsible as quickly as possible.

“While our lines of inquiry are ongoing into this incident we believe the men pictured may have information which could assist with our investigation. 

“I’d appeal to these individuals, or anyone who knows or recognises them, to please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 172 of 11 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

