Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to him in connection with two assaults in Sheffield city centre.
It’s reported that on 5 December just before 3am, a man reportedly touched a woman’s buttocks before punching another woman twice after she reportedly fought back and challenged him at Tiger Works on West Street.
Do you recognise him? You can pass information to police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 121 of 5 December when you get in touch.
You can access the Police online portal here: https://orlo.uk/O8hNT
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.