Do you recognise this man?

Do You Recognise This Man?

Police are investigating a report of a teenage girl being followed from a bus in Worthing several times in March.

She reported a man exiting the number 1 Stagecoach bus at the same time as her – around 7pm – in Warren Road several times over the last few weeks.

He was seen to behave suspiciously while on the bus and continue to unsettle her after they disembarked.

Officers believe this man, captured on bus CCTV footage, could help with their enquiries.

If you recognise him, or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 438 of 06/04.

