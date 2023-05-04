Do you recognise this man?

Police want to identify him after a man was assaulted at a bar on Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield in the early hours of Sunday 2 April.

At around 2.15am, a man was punched to the floor of The Lounge at Boldmere, sustaining serious facial injuries as a result.

Think you can help? If so, call 101 or use Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting the crime 20/309994/23.