Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man?

by uknip247

Police want to identify him after a man was assaulted at a bar on Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield in the early hours of Sunday 2 April.

At around 2.15am, a man was punched to the floor of The Lounge at Boldmere, sustaining serious facial injuries as a result.

Think you can help? If so, call 101 or use Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting the crime 20/309994/23.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Can you help Police find wanted man Rhys Curtis, 22, who has links to Gosport and Southampton?

Appeal to identify potential witnesses after 12-year-old Girl robbed

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire within a container at Mansfield Industrial Estate, in New Romney

Witnesses are sought after several parked cars were broken into in Chatham

Two Exmouth RNLI volunteers received special recognition recently for their long service to the charity that saves lives at sea

New blueprint to protect public from scammers

Race against time to save endangered species from deadly disease

King’s Coronation to leave a lasting legacy for people and nature

Information is being sought after silver cutlery and jewellery was stolen from a property in Tenterden

Madeleine McCann’s parents marked the 16th anniversary of her disappearance by thanking well-wishers and stating that she is “still very much missed.”

A German Shepherd puppy arrived in Mexico after being airlifted from Turkey as a token of thanks from the Turkish government for the assistance...

Police are appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked assault in Chippenham

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.