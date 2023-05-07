Dog Attack Leaves Eight Sheep Dead and Several Injured

Sunday, May 7, 2023
by uknip247
A distressing incident of a dog attack on a field of sheep has been reported by Fairfield House Vets in Uckfield. One of their vets was summoned to Castle Hill in the Crowborough area on the evening of Thursday 4th May 2023, where a dog had attacked a flock of sheep. Sadly, the vet found that eight lambs and ewes had already perished in the attack, while one ewe had suffered such severe injuries that euthanasia was the only humane option. Numerous other lambs were also left shocked and wounded, requiring stitching.

Incredibly, this was the second sheep attack that the vet had been called to on the same night. The first attack took place in the Little Horsted area. This disturbing turn of events highlights the importance of responsible dog ownership, particularly during this time of year when ewes are out with their lambs.

Fairfield House Vets have issued an urgent reminder to dog owners to take their responsibilities seriously and keep their pets under control at all times. This includes keeping dogs on leads when walking and ensuring that they do not stray onto private property.

