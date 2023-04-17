Dog dies one taken to hospital after Sheerness blaze

Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

by uknip247

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a flat in High Street, Sheerness. 

Four fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using hose reel jets and main jets. 

Sadly, a dog died and one person was passed into the care of SECAmb paramedics. 

Members of KFRS’ volunteer response team were also at the scene to provide support to affected residents. 

It’s believed the fire started accidentally but the exact cause is being investigated. 
 

