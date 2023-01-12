Dog missing after being washed out to sea in Peacehaven

On Wednesday (12th January 2023) at lunchtime, Newhaven Coastguard responded to reports of a dog washed out to sea on the undercliff at Peacehaven adjacent to the Bastion Steps.

Despite everyone’s efforts to save him, he was tragically lost.

Denzil, the dog, was a three-year-old liver and white Sprocker Spaniel.

Unfortunately, the dog has yet to be found.

If found, please contact Coastguard at 02392 552100 so that it can be recovered.

Please do not endanger yourself.

The Coastguard offers some advice on how to stay safe while walking your dog on the beach.

Avoid cliff edges because they can be crumbly or slippery when wet.

Keep your dog on a lead near cliffs at all times.

Do not try to save a dog that is being swept out to sea.

If you are in danger, dial 999 and request the coastguard.