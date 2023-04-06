Dog owner pays compensation to shepherd after sheep is killed on the Isle of Wight

This week, officers completed their investigation into a livestock-related incident in Ninham, Isle of Wight, which resulted in the death of a sheep.

On the afternoon of March 14, this year, a loose dog chased sheep grazing in a field before biting and killing one.

A few days later, the dog owner apologised to the shepherd and offered to pay for the loss.

Police spoke with the dog owner and dealt with him through community resolution after reviewing the evidence obtained by the Country Watch team and consulting with the victim in this case.

According to the terms of the community resolution, the dog’s owner, a 53-year-old woman from Sandown, has paid the shepherd £300 in compensation.

For those who are unfamiliar with community resolutions, these are out-of-court dispositions that mean criminal offences can be dealt with following a suspect’s admission of guilt without pursuing criminal charges or prosecution in court.

They are issued on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all of the evidence and, most importantly, the wishes of the victim.

“The majority of dog owners are responsible,” said Police Staff Investigator Andrew Williams of the Country Watch team. “Unfortunately, there is a small minority whose recklessness puts the welfare of other animals at risk.”

“It is critical to keep dogs on leads or under close control, especially around livestock.”

“If you are walking your dog in a field with no livestock, please keep the dog in sight at all times, be aware of what it is doing, and be confident that it will return to you on command promptly.” If you are unsure, the dog should not be allowed to run free.

“Make sure the dog does not wander off the path or into an area where you have access.”

It is a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act of 1953 for a dog to actively worry livestock.

We want dog owners to know that in such cases, the owner or person in control of the dog can be prosecuted, and the farmer can shoot the dog to stop an attack.