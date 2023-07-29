Dog owners are being warned that outdated heatstroke advice risks the health and lives of their pets, according to a study conducted by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC)

The study found that less than a quarter of dogs suffering from heatstroke had been properly cooled before being taken to the vet. Many owners were using outdated methods, such as applying wet towels, which can be ineffective and even harmful to the dogs.

The RVC recommends cooling dogs quickly and following the guideline “cool first, transport second”. The latest guidance suggests that young, healthy dogs can be immersed in cold water, while older dogs or those with health issues can have water poured over them with the assistance of a fan or air conditioning. The key is to reduce the dog’s body temperature as quickly as possible to prevent further damage.

Lead author Emily Hall from the RVC emphasized the importance of cooling the dog quickly with any available water that is cooler than the dog’s body temperature. Acting early to cool dogs when mild signs of overheating are observed can save lives.

The study analyzed data from 945,543 dogs, with 856 cases of heat-related illnesses. It found that only 24% of dogs that had been cooled had undergone the recommended cooling methods. Previous research indicated that only 43% of dogs treated for heatstroke survived, while those treated for milder heat-related illnesses had a much higher survival rate of 97%.

Experts are now urging guidance to be updated with the current best practice guidelines. Co-author Anne Carter emphasized the importance of dispelling long-standing myths and promoting the message to “cool first, transport second” to veterinary professionals, dog owners, and sources of first aid advice. By adopting these updated guidelines, dog owners can better protect their pets from heatstroke and ensure they receive prompt and effective treatment when needed.