Dog Turns On Hairdryer And Causes Bedroom Fire
A freak accident has left a bedroom smoke damaged.

Crews were called to a house in Hockley this evening (Saturday 24 December) after reports of a smoke-filled house.

On arrival firefighters reported that there was a smouldering fire in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it.

Watch Manager Gary Shinn said:

“The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.

“We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed. We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed a turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress.

“Once you’ve finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them. The homeowner wouldn’t have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind.”

Thankfully the dog was waiting by the front door when the homeowner got back. Both the dog and the homeowner were treated for smoke inhalation.

