Following a Met investigation into a series of robberies at supermarkets in west and south-west London, a man was sentenced. After claiming cash prizes on a batch of stolen lottery scratch-cards, Flying Squad detectives were able to track him down and apprehend him.

Henderson Domingo, 47, of Kirkfield Close, West Ealing, was charged with five robberies, two attempted robberies, and one count of possessing a bladed article on February 26, 2021. He was later charged with another attempted robbery. Domingo threatened staff with a knife in each of the five robberies before fleeing with cash and other items.

Domingo was found guilty on all nine counts at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, July 8, and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Domingo was apprehended after a thorough investigation into National Lottery scratch-cards stolen from a supermarket on Upper Richmond Road on January 24.

Domingo went to four shops in Ealing on the 27th and 28th of January 2021 to claim his winnings from the stolen scratch-cards. Police had been carefully tracking claims and looking for anything suspicious because they were aware of the large number of stolen cards. Domingo was paid £255 in winnings from 27 stolen cards, but officers had a significant lead, and additional detective work using CCTV and other methods led to his identification as a suspect.

Domingo was apprehended by Flying Squad officers near a supermarket in Northfield Avenue, W13, at around 05:50hrs on 25 February 2021. He had a knife and was about to begin his robbery attempt at the supermarket by approaching a person he thought was a member of staff as the store prepared to open. Officers were on the scene and quickly intervened to detain him.

Domingo’s arrest resulted in the recovery of £14,881.09 in cash from his West Ealing residence.

“Mr Domingo will have a significant period of time in prison to reflect on the distress he has caused staff at the supermarkets he targeted, as well as on his own foolishness and greed,” Detective Constable Pippa Bregazzi of the Met’s Flying Squad said.

“Flying Squad officers continue to investigate robberies across the capital.” We are determined, resourceful, and skilled, and we will employ all available tactics to identify and apprehend those who commit robberies in London using violence or the threat of violence.”