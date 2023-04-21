Dominic Raab resigned as a cabinet minister after charges that he mistreated staff members across multiple departments

It comes after the conclusions of an official probe into Mr Raab’s behaviour were delivered to the prime minister.

Rishi Sunak appointed the deputy prime minister and justice secretary after assuming office in October.

Mr Raab was accused of creating a “culture of fear” in his departments by former staff members in November.

Following two formal accusations, he denied the claims and demanded an investigation against himself.

As the weeks passed, further claims surfaced, with one story claiming that as many as 24 complaints had been filed.

Mr Sunak has faced questions about what he knew about Mr Raab’s alleged behaviour, with a source telling political reporter Beth Rigby that the PM was told about Mr Raab’s “unacceptable behaviour” before choosing him as his deputy and justice minister.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak was “not aware” of any “formal complaints” about Mr Raab when he appointed him, but it would not rule out informal concerns.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer previously accused the Prime Minister of ignoring reports about Mr Raab’s behaviour.



Mr Raab’s exit comes after Mr Sunak fired Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi in January after the former chancellor was found to have violated the ministerial code regarding his tax affairs.