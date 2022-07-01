These include Dover’s first pay-what-you-can community support café, Pembury’s purpose-built accessible donkey stables for people with learning disabilities, autism, and complex needs, and Thanet’s first baby bank, which cares for vulnerable pregnant residents.

The impact of these and other initiatives can be seen in a new film about the initiative, which can be viewed here.

The trailblazing project is a collaboration with expert Spacehive, which has the most successful crowdfunding platform in the UK, and is now being replicated by other local authorities across the country.

The council has set aside £500,000 for Crowdfund Kent, with approximately £300,000 already pledged in individual grants (worth up to £15,000). This is in addition to the more than £875,000 raised on a regular basis by generous members of the community whose imaginations have been captured by the ideas presented thus far.

Kent Crowdfunding

Interested in learning more? The next workshops to learn about the resources available to help you get your ideas off the ground are scheduled for July 6 and 12.

To reserve a free spot, visit https://www.spacehive.com/movement/crowdfund-kent/news#.

“We’re so delighted at the far-reaching impact our Crowdfund Kent projects are already having across our county,” said Kent County Council Leader Roger Gough.

“They are showcasing the best of our Kent communities and demonstrating how powerful the innovative work of community and voluntary organisations can be.” Plus, preserving the heightened community spirit that we witnessed during the pandemic, can only benefit our residents.

“We’ve gotten a great response so far, and we’re excited to see what else is out there just waiting for this boost to become a reality and make a difference.” We want to hear from you whether your idea is still in your head, you have your thoughts down on paper, or you have a plan ready to go.”

“The broad range of projects coming forward in Kent has been really inspiring,” said Misha Dhanak, CEO of Spacehive, “and the response of the community has been equally impressive – with thousands of residents pledging alongside the county council, district councils, local businesses and organisations.” Spacehive is proud to collaborate on this programme, and we look forward to seeing the next wave of amazing ideas that will help transform Kent communities.”