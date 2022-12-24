Saturday, December 24, 2022
Saturday, December 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Don’t Let A Fire Spoil Your Celebrations This Christmas
Home BREAKING Don’t let a fire spoil your celebrations this christmas

Don’t let a fire spoil your celebrations this christmas

by @uknip247
This evening both fire crews from facebook.com/Bicesterfirestation/?__cft__[0]=AZUXg7CxmuiccmsskYiekEufMpYfraOLWJRfmgMNP36fzlEr74m9chR0azQ_yHOZuavOnQYy48CyWItROm8-I3aDX2HtulqoCnw-Qw9Cnm4JcO9SwRF9pNd6gYqjQBTzKyt_TS9o5j6CfwDi4LHoTsJgFzmCc92FH7UdzkJydjoy96WyEagD5nenONswYns6CMI&__tn__=kK-R">Bicester Fire Station along with a crew from facebook.com/Rewley-Road-Fire-Station-128735347176188/?__cft__[0]=AZUXg7CxmuiccmsskYiekEufMpYfraOLWJRfmgMNP36fzlEr74m9chR0azQ_yHOZuavOnQYy48CyWItROm8-I3aDX2HtulqoCnw-Qw9Cnm4JcO9SwRF9pNd6gYqjQBTzKyt_TS9o5j6CfwDi4LHoTsJgFzmCc92FH7UdzkJydjoy96WyEagD5nenONswYns6CMI&__tn__=kK-R">Rewley Road attended this washer/tumble dryer on fire in a property in Bicester.
A family returning home were met with smoke alarms sounding and smoke coming from the property. Fortunately, they called 999 immediately and stay safe.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire which had been knocked back by a burst water pipe but caused significant smoke damage throughout.
Crews were able to help the family retrieve presents and items whilst they stay with family, but would like to highlight the importance of trying not to leave white goods unattended, and closing doors which significantly reduces the damage caused. Fortunately, everyone was safe and working smoke alarms showed how effective they are to raise the alarm.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dog turns on hairdryer and causes bedroom fire

Lorraine is back for an extra special Christmas day episode full of...

Police are appealing for footage following an attempted sexual assault in Great...

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of...

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Brent have made an...

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help trace a woman...

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British dance band Faithless, died...

UK Coastguard Rescue helicopter creates what could be the largest Christmas tree...

Police are appealing for information to help find teenagers Lola Last and...

Updated: Fire crews from Kent fire and Rescue have been called to...

Officers in Barnsley are appealing for your help to find James

Dashcam footage shows danger posed by drink driver

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"