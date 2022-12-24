Don’t let a fire spoil your celebrations this christmas

This evening both fire crews from facebook.com/Bicesterfirestation/?__cft__[0]=AZUXg7CxmuiccmsskYiekEufMpYfraOLWJRfmgMNP36fzlEr74m9chR0azQ_yHOZuavOnQYy48CyWItROm8-I3aDX2HtulqoCnw-Qw9Cnm4JcO9SwRF9pNd6gYqjQBTzKyt_TS9o5j6CfwDi4LHoTsJgFzmCc92FH7UdzkJydjoy96WyEagD5nenONswYns6CMI&__tn__=kK-R">Bicester Fire Station along with a crew from facebook.com/Rewley-Road-Fire-Station-128735347176188/?__cft__[0]=AZUXg7CxmuiccmsskYiekEufMpYfraOLWJRfmgMNP36fzlEr74m9chR0azQ_yHOZuavOnQYy48CyWItROm8-I3aDX2HtulqoCnw-Qw9Cnm4JcO9SwRF9pNd6gYqjQBTzKyt_TS9o5j6CfwDi4LHoTsJgFzmCc92FH7UdzkJydjoy96WyEagD5nenONswYns6CMI&__tn__=kK-R">Rewley Road attended this washer/tumble dryer on fire in a property in Bicester.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire which had been knocked back by a burst water pipe but caused significant smoke damage throughout.
Crews were able to help the family retrieve presents and items whilst they stay with family, but would like to highlight the importance of trying not to leave white goods unattended, and closing doors which significantly reduces the damage caused. Fortunately, everyone was safe and working smoke alarms showed how effective they are to raise the alarm.