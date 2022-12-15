Don’t walk dogs on gritted Roads this winter here is the reason why

NOT JUST THE PAWS…… Salt and Grit used to de-ice outdoor areas irritates paw pads and is toxic when ingested. Rock salt (sodium chloride) can cause high blood pressure and lead to excessive thirst, diarrhoea, vomiting and lethargy and, in the worst cases, convulsions and kidney damage.
Pet owners should watch their animals carefully when they are out and about in public places in case the animals try to gobble up the salt. It is also a good idea to wipe pets’ paws after they have been outside to remove residual salt. It is important to check for redness between animals’ toes and for cracks in paw pads. A vet should be consulted immediately if it is suspected that an animal has ingested a toxic substance.
If grit there is heavy gritting where dogs are being walked it could be advisable to protect pets’ paws. A set of booties could be a useful investment and balms are available which can be massaged into paw pads. Pet paws are sensitive to sand, ice, snow and all chemical ice melting products. Ice balls can form in the fur between dogs’ toes. The ice balls can make walking uncomfortable and so it is often worth clipping excess fur from dogs’ feet before walking in the snow.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said:
“We urge pet-owners to be cautious when grit is being spread on roads, as rock salt can be toxic to dogs and cats if they lick it from their paws or fur. This is because ingestion can cause a high blood sodium concentration which can cause thirst, vomiting and lethargy, and in severe cases kidney damage.