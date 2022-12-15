Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Don't walk dogs on gritted Roads this winter here is the reason why
Home BREAKING Don’t walk dogs on gritted Roads this winter here is the reason why

Don’t walk dogs on gritted Roads this winter here is the reason why

by @uknip247
When winter sets in and temperatures begin to drop, the gritters soon appear to make our footpaths and roads safer. Unfortunately, whilst salt and grit reduces the risks of icy roads to humans, the material does nothing to enhance the safety of our pets and can even pose a health risk.
NOT JUST THE PAWS…… Salt and Grit used to de-ice outdoor areas irritates paw pads and is toxic when ingested. Rock salt (sodium chloride) can cause high blood pressure and lead to excessive thirst, diarrhoea, vomiting and lethargy and, in the worst cases, convulsions and kidney damage.
Pet owners should watch their animals carefully when they are out and about in public places in case the animals try to gobble up the salt. It is also a good idea to wipe pets’ paws after they have been outside to remove residual salt. It is important to check for redness between animals’ toes and for cracks in paw pads. A vet should be consulted immediately if it is suspected that an animal has ingested a toxic substance.
If grit there is heavy gritting where dogs are being walked it could be advisable to protect pets’ paws. A set of booties could be a useful investment and balms are available which can be massaged into paw pads. Pet paws are sensitive to sand, ice, snow and all chemical ice melting products. Ice balls can form in the fur between dogs’ toes. The ice balls can make walking uncomfortable and so it is often worth clipping excess fur from dogs’ feet before walking in the snow.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said:
“We urge pet-owners to be cautious when grit is being spread on roads, as rock salt can be toxic to dogs and cats if they lick it from their paws or fur. This is because ingestion can cause a high blood sodium concentration which can cause thirst, vomiting and lethargy, and in severe cases kidney damage.
“The best thing to do is to thoroughly wipe your pet’s feet, fur and tummy after they have been outside. If you believe your pet has ingested rock salt then contact your vet immediately.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged with stalking a woman known to him...

A Fly-tipper pleaded guilty in court after Southampton City Council’s surveillance cameras...

Have you seen 22old Jaden Blythe?

A French court found eight suspects in the 2016 truck rampage in...

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card...

Police have confirmed that eight people were killed in an explosion at...

A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been sentenced after being...

The BBC have revealed a first-look image of Kris Marshall and Sally...

Detectives in Salford are appealing for information after jewellery and gold bars...

A Salford career criminal receives 13 years in prison for conspiracy to...

Northamptonshire Police is to utilise the Force’s first unmarked mobile enforcement vehicle...

A teenage burglar who targeted Essex and Bedfordshire homes for high-value, prestige...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"