Officers looking for missing Swanage woman Grace Kent are releasing new information and images in an attempt to find her.

Grace, 23, was reported missing after she was last seen at a town address around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She fled in a grey Volkswagen Polo, which was later discovered on Belben Road in Poole.

According to investigations, the car may have broken down because Grace called a breakdown company, went into the Premier store on Belben Road around 10.15am, and left her car keys and phone number with a member of staff.

She then requested a taxi and was dropped off at the Texaco garage on Holdenhurst Road in Bournemouth at 10.53 a.m., where she was seen walking toward Asda and the railway station.

Grace is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, and slim, with pale green hair braided in. She was dressed in a long multi-colored Peruvian coat, a black top, and blue baggy wide-leg trousers.

“We understand Grace has been upset recently and it is important we locate her to ensure she is OK,” said Dorset Police Superintendent Heather Dixey.

“Officers have been searching all relevant areas throughout the day and we have determined that she was dropped off by a taxi near the Bournemouth train station.” It’s possible she boarded a train, a National Express coach, or a bus, and I’m asking anyone who saw Grace, or a woman matching the description given, to please contact me.

“Finally, I’d like to make a direct appeal to Grace if you see this – please contact us or your family and let us know where you are because we just want to make sure you’re okay.”

Anyone with information or knowledge of Grace’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 14:222.