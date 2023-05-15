Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Double Murder Investigation Launched in Huddersfield After Discovery of Two Bodies

Double Murder Investigation Launched in Huddersfield After Discovery of Two Bodies

by uknip247
An Appeal For Witnesses Has Been Made By Officers Investigating A Fatal Collision Near Aylesford

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were discovered at a residence in Huddersfield. The authorities were alerted at 9:53 am when paramedics attended the property on Harpe Inge and found a man and a woman who had sustained multiple injuries.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police swiftly arrived at the scene and confirmed the deaths of the man and woman. A police presence has been established at the address and surrounding areas in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, as forensic enquiries are conducted.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes, leading the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, assured residents that a thorough investigation is underway into the murder of the two individuals. He stated, “This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman. We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.”

Detective Superintendent Bowes appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity overnight or on the morning of the incident at the property on Harpe Inge to come forward. He also reassured the nearby residents of an increased police presence in their area, emphasizing the commitment to bringing those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted at 101, referencing police log 408 of May 15. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to gather evidence and conduct inquiries to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Bromley Stabbing Live updates: Man Stabbed in the Chest in Altercation on Chatterton Road, Bromley

Man Charged for Spate of Burglary Offences in Tonbridge

Jealous Barman Convicted of Attempted Murder in Meopham Pub Attack

Man Arrested After Attempted Cashpoint Theft

World War Two Medals Stolen in Gillingham Burglary

Witness Appeal after Road Rage Incident Leaves Pensioner Injured

Man Charged with Assisting a Suspect Following Dartford Death

Fatal Flat Fire Claims Life in Woodford Bridge

Flying Squad Intercepts Watch Robbers Following Violent Attack in the West End

Antique Violin Recovered and Two Suspects Charged in Connection with Vehicle Thefts in Sevenoaks

Concerning Update: Boy, 14, Hospitalized and remains in Critical Condition Following a Stabbing Incident in Crystal Palace

Suspicious Item Prompts Temporary Road Closure near Buckingham Palace, Deemed Not a Threat as is made safe

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.