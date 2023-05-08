Monday, May 8, 2023
Double shooting Bow Live updates: Man left fighting for his life after reports of ten shots being fired at father and son

A resident who asked not to be named confirmed this evening that ten shots rang out near Roundon Park and two men had been shot.

A large crime scene has been put in place and Armed officers were called to the scene.

The road was a sea of emergency services Police and ambulance were down the whole way down said the resident.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at around 9pm on Sunday, 7 May, to reports of shots fired in Campbell Road, E3.

Officers attended the location along with ambulance colleagues.

A 21-year-old man and a 66-year-old man were taken to hospital suffering gunshot injuries.

Police say they await an assessment of the condition of the younger man, who was more seriously injured. The condition of the older man is not life-threatening.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 6986/07may. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.

